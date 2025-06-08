Insecurity: Troops arrest 43 oil thieves, uncover 27 illegal bunkering sites in Niger Delta

In the latest crackdown on oil thieves and illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region, troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have arrested 43 suspected oil thieves, uncovered 27 illegal bunkering sites, as well as recovered over 161,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

It explained that he operations were conducted in synergy with other security agencies between 26 May – 8 June this year

The statement read, “in Bayelsa State, along Zarama-Joinkrama 4, troops discovered an illegal connection point at Wellhead 10 connected to an illegal refining site. In a follow up operations conducted, five cooking ovens, five reservoirs, five dugout pits, a generator and over 30,000 litres of stolen crude were recovered.

“At Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, two illegal connection points connected to the pipeline, linked to an illegal refining site were discovered.

“Additionally, 19 big pots, 18 drum pots, 36 drum receivers, 19 drum coolants, a pumping, 6 metallic drum receiver stocked with over 4,000 litres of Illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) and over 27,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 460 sacks were handled.

“Operations conducted at Luka Creek, around Lagosgbene in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State led to the discovery of an illegal refining site with over 1,500 litres of stolen products confiscated.

“At Tamogbene in Ekeremor Local Government Area , 71 big pipes, 30 small pipes, concealed under logs of woods, one 40HP engine and a wooden boat were recovered while the two suspected vandals conveying the items in a boat absconded on sighting troops.

“A fibre boat, one wooden boat and a large wooden barge filled with over 27,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were intercepted by the troops.

“In addition, 8 suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the crime.

“Around Dorger Land Community in Okrika LGA, a wooden boat laden with 18,980 litres of PMS was intercepted, with three suspected oil thieves apprehended while other seizures were made at Okarki Forest, Banana Creek in Ahoada West and Degema LGAs respectively.

“Along Egbema-Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, an illegal refining site was uncovered with two cooking ovens, drums and receivers as well as over 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

“Trroops, also intercepted a truck at Oyingbo with Registration Number SML 204 VJ, loaded with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude concealed in sacks. In a related development, at Omoku, close to waterside, troops intercepted over 2,700 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 45 sacks.

” in Akwa Ibom State, a suspected oil thief was arrested at Ekparakwa along Ikot Abasi-Oruk Anam LGA, with 63 Nylon bags filled with over 1,900 litres of stolen AGO, while on transit with an Infinity Jeep with Registration Number APR 105 KX Abia State. Relatedly, two suspected oil thieves were arrested along Abak-Ikot Abasi road also in Abak LGA, in a Toyota Camry with Registration Number UJ 804 KJA Lagos, loaded with over 840 litres of PMS, stocked in 31 Nylon bags.

“In Delta State, within Obodo, Ugbukoko, Jatumi and Obofo Oil Fields, in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, troops discovered two wooden boats loaded with over 3,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 120 cellophane bags concealed in a creek.

“At Bennett Ogboloja area, also in Warri South Local Government Area of the state , two illegal refining sites, two ovens, two pumping machines as well as a makeshift shop stocked with drums of illegally refined AGO, estimated to be over 500 litres were handled appropriately.

“At Urakpa Gana waterside in Sapele four suspected oil thieves were arrested in possession of 57 sack stateds of stolen condensates, estimated to be over 1,800 litres. Relatedly, at Urakpa Gana, troops also intercepted two Toyota vehicles with Registration Nrumbers GWA 312 KZ and Delta WWR 675 JU loaded with 1,630 litres of condensates filled in 47 bags.”

It the stated that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has lauded troops for their resilience in the ongoing operations and further enjoined them to sustain the tempo against oil thieves in the Region