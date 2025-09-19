Insecurity: Tourism expert advocates kinetic method to combat violence in Imo

Worried by the current insecurity in Okigwe political zone of Imo State, a global tourism expert Engr. Chibuikem Diala has advocated for introduction of kinectic method of combating violence in the zone

In a statement issued in Owerri on Friday, Diala who is also from Okigwe area of Imo State said that it is not enough to deploy troops or increase checkpoints adding that while kinetic mean is needed, military presence, arrests, and tactical interventions mon-kinetic strategies are also very necessary to combat violent groups.

He also calls for dialogue, socio-economic empowerment, re-orientation & rehabilitation of vulnerable youths; and creating pathways for peaceful reintegration.

He said: “Best practice globally shows that insecurity is sustainably addressed only when root causes such as poverty, unemployment, and distrust of institutions are tackled alongside military action”.

He said that while the language of freedom and self-determination is not in itself wrong, it must never be pursued through violence, kidnapping, or bloodshed

According to him genuine freedom struggles succeed only when they are rooted in peace, dialogue, and respect for human life adding that part of the non-kinetic solution in Okigwe Zone must therefore be deliberate collaboration between leaders, communities, and even aggrieved groups to set up “Okigwe Zone ‘Truth, Peace, Reconciliation, and Restoration Committee”.

Diala pointed out that such a body would not only provide an avenue for dialogue and reintegration but also give families who have lost loved ones a sense of closure, healing, and justice.

He recalled that in recent years, Okigwe Zone in Imo State once known for its fertile lands, strategic locations has become a flashpoint of insecurity in the South East.

He regretted that the zone is now frequently in the news for violence, abductions, and killings by non-state actors with just the last month, when five persons were gruesomely murdered in Ezinnachi Okigwe.

Also according to him Hon Ngozi Ogbu, a former legislator representing Okigwe State Constituency was kidnapped in Onuimo area for days, yet the silence from many of those elected to represent the people has been deafening.

He said: “Okigwe zone is represented by a sitting Senator for Imo North, two members of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly (from Ihitte Uboma), five other members of the State House of Assembly, 6 Local Government Chairmen and hundreds of councillors. These are not small offices”.

The media expert pointed out that these are positions entrusted with the moral and political responsibility to give voice to the people in times of crisis but regretted that yet, in the face of escalating insecurity, their collective silence has been described by many as “the silence of the lambs.

Engr. Diala called on true leaders from Okigwebeing to take responsibility to educate and enlighten citizens about the dangers of aiding non-state actors, to build trust in security systems, and to protect sensitive information that, if leaked, endangers entire communities.

He also beckoned on government, both at the state and federal levels, to also demonstrate a renewed commitment to ending this crisis.

While describing security as not solely the responsibility of the police or army, he advised that villeges, town unions, and faith leaders must be proactive in discouraging harboring of criminals.

He said that information sharing is a weapon as powerful as any gun; when citizens trust their leaders and security agencies, they become active partners in identifying threats before they escalate.

Diala said for Okigwe Zone to regain peace, they must discover this culture of communal vigilance and solidarity adding that amid this troubling silence from most elected representatives, one voice has remained consistent.

He commended Snator Athan Nneji Achonu, popularly known as the “One-Arm General, for not shieding away from speaking truth to power.

The tourism expert said that though he currently holds no political office, but his statements, advocacy, and visible concern for the plight of Okigwe zone people stand as evidence of his unwavering love for the zone and Imo State in general.

He said: “Okigwe Zone is at a crossroads. The killings, kidnappings, and fear cannot become the new normal. Leaders must rise above silence and complacency, communities must stand firm against the enemies within, and government must combine kinetic and non-kinetic tools to reclaim the peace. Anything less would be a betrayal of the generations yet unbor”.

