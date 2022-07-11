Insecurity, threat to food security ― Emir of Wase

The Emir of Wase in Plateau State, His Royal Highness Alh (Dr.) Muhammadu Sambo Haruna has stated that the insecurity in his domain is a threat to the food security of the state.

The Emir who stated this when the Chairman, Meyana Bioenergy Limited, Mr Mer Best and his team paid him a courtesy visit said the incessant clashes between farmers and herders in his domain have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of persons, especially women and children, and disrupted farming.

The Emir who is also the Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Plateau state said some north-central states in Nigeria have over the years equally suffered from diverse conflicts, especially between farmers and herders

He pointed out that the Wase local government known for its cultivation of large quantities of rice, maize, guinea corn and millet has been under a serious siege of attack adding that most farmers can no longer access their farms as a result of the incessant attacks.

The Emir added that the project tagged “STRONGER” is targeted at reducing communal tension and promoting peaceful socio-economic exchanges between farmer-herder communities in the Wase local government area of the state.

He urged the Meyana team and all citizens to be security-conscious and pray always for the peace of the land and assured that the emirate council will offer its climate-smart total support and commitment towards the success of the project.

In his remark, Chairman Meyana Bioenergy Limited, Mr Mer Best said the company whose novel bioenergy technology has the potential to strengthen community cohesion between farmers and herders through sustained economic exchanges in Wase and can be replicated across communities with similar challenges.

Mr Best said the project would improve economic interactions between farmers and herders, enhance livelihoods through upgrading the agro-value chain, generation and distribution of clean energy, and improve waste management and climate-smart practices among the parties.

