By  Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Insecurity: Taraba govt donates patrol vans to security agencies
Taraba State government on Tuesday donated brand new Hilux patrol vans to all federal security agencies operating in the state to help curb crime in Taraba.
Governor Darius Ishaku while donating the vehicles to the various heads of the Federal security agencies, disclosed that the move was part of his administration’s strategic and ongoing effort to protect the lives and property of the citizens.
Ishaku noted that the Hilux trucks will supplement previous donations made to security services to carry out their statutory obligations of protecting the public, as security was a key component of his administration’s (Rescue Agenda).
“Taraba State is without a doubt the calmest and most peaceful in the country’s restive northeast region due to the continued commitment in terms of financial and material support to security operatives.
“This administration is determined to maintain the status quo, hence I urge security agencies to reciprocate by intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in suspected red zones and swiftly bringing suspected offenders to justice.
“I have directed all traditional rulers to be more alert, particularly in reporting strange and questionable people entering their domains to security agencies for appropriate action,” the governor encouraged.
The governor, however, lamented the infiltration of credible and reliable intelligence by some rebels to established bases in the state, admonished that the infiltrators will never succeed if every citizen increases their security awareness, as security was everyone’s patriotic responsibility.
Responding on behalf of the security heads, Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Sokoya promised to diligently improve the services of protecting the lives and properties of Tarabans.
Correspondent reports that governor Ishaku had earlier sworn in ten new permanent secretaries to help improve the services of his administration to the people of Taraba State.

