Insecurity: Tambuwal lauds Buhari, Nigerian Army for synergy with state government

The Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sustained efforts in collaborating with states in the country to rid parts of insecurity.

Tambuwal, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) also extended the same appreciation to the Nigerian Army for liaising with state governors in the continuing fight against insurgency.

The governor was speaking when team members of Senior Course 45 of the department of Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command Staff College and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna state, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Sokoto, thanked the AFCSC for choosing Sokoto to play host to the contingent.

The contingent, accompanied by the Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiye Ahmed, comprise 38-course participants including five from other countries.

Tambuwal acknowledged that Nigeria is facing great security challenges, particularly in some parts of Sokoto state. “It is correct to say that Sokoto state is facing threats of insecurity, as some local government areas of the state are involved.”

He lauded the Nigerian Army for playing a pivotal role in ensuring that peace and security prevail in the state and the country in general; while pledging to sustain his administration’s support for it at all times.

In his remarks, the team leader of the Senior Course 45 of the AFCSC, Brig. Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, while conveying the college’s appreciation, on behalf of its Commandant, also thanked Tambuwal for hosting the group.

“We are aware that this is prime time for you. We are also mindful of the many caps you’re wearing as Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum among others.

“As a result, your finding time to receive us, despite your tight schedule, is an honour. It is, no doubt a testimony of your selfless service to the state and the nation at large.

“It is also a demonstration of your efforts at ensuring peace, harmony and sustainable development of the state and our dear country,” Mijinyawa said.





He explained that the course has a robust curriculum, part of which is operational visits to regions of the country to avail its participants on how to manage military campaigns in combating insecurity.

He said Sokoto was selected because of the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the state.

