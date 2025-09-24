Insecurity: Stop negotiating with bandits, Northern group warns govs, others

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has kicked against the recent practice by state actors seeking to negotiate with bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the North.

It said rather than negotiate with bandits, governors of the region should assume full responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the people, adding that any negotiations that did not result in disarmament or de-escalation of crime would be meaningless.

In resolutions it passed at the end of its meeting in Abuja, the LND condemned the growing trend of governors wanting to engage in dialogues with criminals.

“While all legitimate measures to end insecurity are welcome, giving criminals a free pass in the name of dialogue is unacceptable and amounts to legitimising terror.

“True peace processes require military-secured areas, enforced ceasefires, neutral weapon-free venues, third-party verification of disarmament, and strict civilian protection. The Katsina episode ignored these fundamentals and undermined both security and accountability.

“Dialogue only has meaning if tied to verifiable disarmament and real de-escalation to protect citizens and restore order.

“Northern Governors must assume responsibility for securing their states. Excuses of structural constraints are hollow—no law prevents them from protecting their people”, the group said in a document released by the Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr Mohmood Tunde Hassan, on Wednesday.

The LND urged all stakeholders to rededicate themselves to repositioning the North within the Nigerian mainstream by tackling the existential challenges holding the nation down.

On the ongoing registration of political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the LND commended the electoral umpire for its efforts, advising the commission to sustain the credibility so as to strengthen public confidence in the electoral system.

“LND commends INEC for its transparent handling of the ongoing political party registration process and urges it to sustain this credibility to strengthen public confidence in the electoral system.

“All pre-qualified bodies and stakeholders are called upon to respect the rules of engagement in the overall interest of Nigeria’s democracy”, it stated.

