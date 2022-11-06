Insecurity: Stop fueling embers of discord, Buhari urges Nigerians

Latest News
By Ahmed Tahir | Lafia
Insecurity: Stop fueling embers of discord, Buhari urges Nigerians, Buhari commissions Nigeria, We were used, Huge demand for Nigeria's , Nigerian election must, Buhari trade South Korea,Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to desist from actions that would lead to breach of peace in the country.

He said the country is going through a delicate phase in its history, adding that all citizens owned it a duty to keep the wheel of progress moving.

Buhari spoke through his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bagie, during a working visit to Nasarawa State.

He said the warning is necessary, especially as the country matches towards another election year in 2023.

He said the federal government was not unmindful of the security challenges facing the country, while urging the citizens to embrace one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

He said leaders must work assiduously towards building trust among the people by carrying every segment of the society along.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“I am urging all Nigerians to always tolerate and embrace one another and work towards peace, unity and development of the country.


“We must entrench ethnic and religious tolerance so as to achieve a common goal of making our country save and great,” he noted.

He said the APC-led administration has made significant progress in the ongoing war against banditry, insurgency and other crimes, promising that the administration would leave the country more secured than it met it.

He urged Nigerians to support the administration in order to continue to provide the dividends of democracy to all parts of the country.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

NAICOM warns Nigerian insurers to guard against disruptors

Latest News

N12trn projects abandoned due to political differences in Nigeria ― Kaduna Dep Gov

Latest News

Ilana Omo Oodua condemns attack on military by Yoruba Nation protesters in Ogun

Latest News

‘Why Community Lifesavers will transform lives of many Africans’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More