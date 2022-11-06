Insecurity: Stop fueling embers of discord, Buhari urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to desist from actions that would lead to breach of peace in the country.

He said the country is going through a delicate phase in its history, adding that all citizens owned it a duty to keep the wheel of progress moving.

Buhari spoke through his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bagie, during a working visit to Nasarawa State.

He said the warning is necessary, especially as the country matches towards another election year in 2023.

He said the federal government was not unmindful of the security challenges facing the country, while urging the citizens to embrace one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

He said leaders must work assiduously towards building trust among the people by carrying every segment of the society along.

“I am urging all Nigerians to always tolerate and embrace one another and work towards peace, unity and development of the country.





“We must entrench ethnic and religious tolerance so as to achieve a common goal of making our country save and great,” he noted.

He said the APC-led administration has made significant progress in the ongoing war against banditry, insurgency and other crimes, promising that the administration would leave the country more secured than it met it.

He urged Nigerians to support the administration in order to continue to provide the dividends of democracy to all parts of the country.