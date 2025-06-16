Insecurity: Sokoto govt expresses readiness to negotiate with repentant bandits

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), has reiterated the state government’s commitment to lasting peace and security, expressing a readiness to explore non-violent solutions to the lingering insecurity challenges in the region.

Col. Usman, while speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, declared the government’s openness to dialogue with repentant bandits who are genuinely willing to lay down arms and embrace peaceful coexistence.

“We wholeheartedly welcome any development that promotes peace and security in our region,” he said.

“It’s important to recognise that, historically, many conflicts have ended not solely through force, but through dialogue.

“In Sokoto, we’re open to engaging in negotiations with bandits who are genuinely willing to surrender and embrace peace.”

His remarks reflect the administration’s two-pronged approach to security, supporting military efforts while also embracing peace-building initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of banditry and violence.

Col. Usman also used the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the service chiefs, and security operatives across all formations for their relentless pursuit of safety and order across the state and beyond.

“I must also commend the Commander-in-Chief, the service chiefs, our security commanders, and the dedicated personnel on the ground for their tireless efforts. Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated,” he added.

He paid a heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes, praying for the repose of their souls and solace for their families. “May Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant comfort to their families,” he said.

Sokoto, like many parts of north-western Nigeria, has faced persistent security threats in recent years, including banditry and kidnapping. The current administration under Governor Ahmed Aliyu has pledged to adopt pragmatic and inclusive strategies to restore normalcy, safeguard lives, and foster sustainable development.

