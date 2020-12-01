Insecurity: Shettima questions legitimacy of Buhari’s administration

Former Borno State governor and senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacks the legitimacy for failing to contain insecurity in parts of the state.

Shettima said this while presenting the motion bordering on the need to secure Nigerians in all parts of the country following the recent killing of scores of rice farmers in Borno.

Shettima in his motion said: “The Senate further observes that whatever it is that the military is doing and is not working and if the president thinks that the security men are doing their jobs very well, then the logical implication of such assumption is that the president, as the constitutional commander in chief of the country has failed in his most rudimentary assignment of securing the country.

“I hope this was not the case and I fervently believed that this is not the case. I believe that the president has good intentions of the nation at heart and is committed to same.”

The Senate according to Shettima is worried that the Nigerian military in conjunction with other security forces up till today have not been able to contain the insurgency in the region despite the slogan by government officials that the insurgents have been technically defeated.

“We cannot as a nation move forward until the lives of all Nigerians are protected and secured as the primary objective of the government is the security and protection of its citizens.

“Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the primary responsibility of government and any government that cannot discharge this obligation loses any iota of legitimacy.”

The Senate requested President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately begin then phasal removal of the service chiefs whom in its estimation has failed woefully.

Details later…

