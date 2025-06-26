Insecurity: Senate to hold regional meetings with stakeholders, victims of armed violence

The Senate has unveiled plans to engage critical stakeholders across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones as part of efforts to tackle the country’s deepening security crisis.

Nigeria continues to grapple with escalating insecurity, including widespread incidents of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and attacks by armed herders, resulting in widespread fear and tragedy in several communities.

In response, the Senate recently passed a resolution to convene a national security summit aimed at urgently addressing the deteriorating situation. A key component of the plan involves holding consultations with regional stakeholders to generate practical and inclusive solutions.

The Senate emphasised that investment in infrastructure would be futile unless peace and security are first restored in affected areas.

Senate Leader and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed these plans at the committee’s inaugural meeting held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The 20-member committee includes Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmad Malam-Madori; Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmed Lawan; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Bamidele underscored the importance of addressing Nigeria’s security challenges from the grassroots, noting that the security summit was designed “to ensure that every Nigerian lives and works in peace irrespective of their location and status in life.”

He maintained that “no amount of money invested in infrastructure development will translate to any meaningful outcome without peace and security. For this reason, transforming pervasive insecurity to enduring peace is at the heart of the national security summit.”

A statement from the Senate’s Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Thursday quoted Bamidele as saying, “To achieve this objective, the committee will first hold meetings with critical stakeholders in each geo-political zone with a view to unravelling the root causes of security challenges, identifying key actors behind it and devising measures for their effective management.

“The committee shall also engage victims of armed violence in different parts of the federation for the purpose of seeking diverse perspectives to these challenges. We will interact with our people on ground; listen to their fear and apprehension and garner their suggestions on how to transform insecurity to effective order.”

Bamidele added that the summit would involve broad-based participation including traditional institutions, government agencies, security and intelligence bodies, local governments, media, and civil society actors.

Providing insight into the diverse nature of insecurity across the country, the Senate Leader cited banditry and kidnapping in the North-west; terrorism in the North-east; farmers-herders conflicts in the North-central; separatism and gang violence in the South-east; environmental disputes and oil-related crimes in the South-south; and abductions and ritual killings in the South-west.

He noted that violence, once largely confined to certain regions, is now spreading further. “The activities of insurgents and bandits were restricted to the North-east and North-west in the past with a few states attacked in the North-central. Today, however, Kwara is negatively affected. The story of Benue is getting worse by the day.

“In the South-east, the separatist and farmers-herdsmen conflicts are becoming almost a daily occurrence. This is compounded by the menace of kidnap for ransom. The South-west is not left out of this plague, especially with the increasing cases of ritual killing.

“The South-south, too, is plagued with the incessant vandalisation of national oil assets, kidnapping, oil theft, piracy and sea armed robbery. All these issues constitute economic sabotage to our fatherland,” he said.

