Insecurity: Senate President seeks adequate protection for Plateau traditional rulers  

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to provide security for the protection of traditional rulers in Plateau State.

His request was on the heels of alarm raised by Senator representing Plateau North senatorial district, Istifanus Gyang.

Coming under order 43, the lawmaker lamented the killing of over ten traditional rulers across the state by suspected killer herdsmen.

He maintained that the scary development called for urgent and adequate security to be built around traditional rulers to ensure their safety.

He called on the Senate to urge the Inspector General Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau state to beef up security around monarchs in their palaces.

He said, “The latest is the killing of Gwom Rwei of Foron, His Royal Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, who was assassinated at his palace last week, and the burial is due for this Friday.

“Mr President, this trend is quite disturbing, because not less than ten other traditional rulers have unfortunately suffered death through the same circumstances.

“This development calls for the need for security to be tightened around our traditional rulers, to ensure that the increasing threat to their safety is averted.

“It is also unfortunate that just last week, five of our youths who were resting and having an evening out were brutally assassinated in Vom district, Jos South Local Government Area. All of these developments are providing increasing insecurity in my constituency.

“Plateau State and my constituency which had experienced the return of peace is suddenly again being visited with these very ugly attacks. And of course, it is common knowledge that the attackers are suspected to be killer herdsmen.

“This is very disturbing in a nation where we need to be our brother’s keeper.”

Senator Lawan, who expressed his condolence to the Government and people of Plateau State, called on security agencies in the country to provide security for traditional rulers as well as the people of Plateau State.

“Let me on behalf of the Senate send our condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, particularly Plateau North Senatorial District, where all of these incidents took place.

“We pray that the security agencies should provide sufficient security around traditional rulers, as well as for everybody.

“The situation requires that we continue to work together with the Executive arm of Government until we find enduring solutions to the security challenges which the country faces.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE