Insecurity: Senate decries killings, seeks permanent military base in Kwara South

The worsening security situation in Kwara State, particularly in the Kwara South Senatorial District, dominated discussions in the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers called on the Federal Government to establish a permanent military base in the area.

The Senate’s resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by the Senator representing Kwara South, Oyelola Ashiru.

In his motion titled “Urgent Need to Address Insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District, Particularly Ifelodun Local Government Area: Call for Immediate and Comprehensive Federal Intervention,” the Senator recalled “that within the last month, no fewer than twelve (12) forest guards and local vigilante members were killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Oke-Ode, including Baale of Ogba-Ayo community, and several other traditional and community leaders were among those slain in separate incidents in Babanla, Sagbe, Oro Ago, Ganmu-Alheri, etc., in Ifelodun, Isin, Ekiti and Oke Ero Local Government Areas.”

He also informed his colleagues that “at least 142 persons have been kidnapped and over 70 killed in the last twelve months across Kwara South, with no fewer than 25 communities deserted due to recurring attacks—leading to severe humanitarian displacement and disruption of social and economic life. Farms have been abandoned, roads have become unsafe, local economies are paralyzed, and schools have closed, thereby worsening poverty and increasing youth vulnerability to crime.”

The lawmaker raised the alarm that farms have been abandoned, roads rendered unsafe, schools shut down, and local economies paralysed.

He cautioned that the sustained insecurity in Kwara South, if not urgently addressed, poses a potential threat to national stability, as it could spread to other states in the North Central and South West geopolitical zones.

He noted that most local security volunteers have been overwhelmed as they “lack adequate equipment, mobility, protection, or insurance, yet continue to sacrifice their lives in defence of their communities.”

While adopting the motion, the Senate urged the Federal Government to establish a permanent military base in Kwara South, particularly near the forest belts of Ifelodun Local Government Area, to serve as a rapid response hub.

The lawmakers also mandated the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to deploy additional troops and special units to comb the forests for bandits.

They further directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide humanitarian relief to displaced persons in the affected areas and urged the government to compensate the families of forest guards and vigilantes who lost their lives.

The Senate also instructed security agencies to identify and prosecute local collaborators aiding the bandits’ operations and mandated its Committees on Defence, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities within two weeks.

The Minister of Defence, Chief of Army Staff, and Inspector-General of Police were also invited to brief lawmakers on coordinated federal responses.

