Insecurity: Self-defence is Fundamental Human Right — Pastor Eneche

Adam Mosadioluwa

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Eneche, has emphasised that self-defence is a fundamental human right backed by both national and international legal provisions.

Speaking during the May Blessing Sunday service at the church’s headquarters in Abuja, the pastor stated that it is not only enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution but also affirmed by the United Nations Charter of Human Rights.

He said, “Self-defense is a fundamental human right. It’s in the constitution. It’s in the penal code; it’s even in the United Nations Charter of Human Rights.”

Citing Section 36, Subsection 5 of the Constitution, he stressed that the legal basis for self-defence is clearly outlined.

He said, “Section 36, subsection 5, the details are all there.”

Eneche also led prayers for Nigeria and other African countries grappling with insecurity.

The cleric referenced a report from Togo, where a government representative revealed ongoing insecurity in the northern region of the country.

He also mentioned Chad and the Niger Republic as similarly affected nations, calling for divine intervention to deliver the continent from the scourge of violence.

He said, “In Togo, a representative of the leadership of the country told us that they are suffering calamity in the northern part of their country.

“We pray for Togo. Go to Chad, go to Niger Republic — it is all over. Father, help Africa and deliver us from scourge. Nigeria and Africa, deliver us from this scourge of killers by the blood of Jesus.”