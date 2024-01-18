The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo has condemned the recent upsurge in banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Security of lives and property, according to him is one of the responsibilities of government. In this primary duty, he lamented the government has failed to discharge to the citizenry.

Adebayo noted that the government must stop criminality and protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He insisted that just as Nigerians bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, the government remains a suspect in the whole drama.

He said: “As we bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, we must bemoan and suspect our government more. It is the duty of the government to stop criminality.”

Adebayo stated further that if President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), were determined to end kidnapping in Nigeria, they know what to do, and have all it takes to do that, because the government is deeply involved.

He added, “If President Bola Tinubu and his security chiefs want to end kidnapping today, they have all it takes. Government is in on it.”

