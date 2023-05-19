Victims of demolition exercises in the FCT usually engage in wailing and accusation of the FCT Administration’s authorities of highhandedness and insensitivity.

It was a different story when the FCTA task force returned to Gishiri, a densely populated slum contiguous to highbrow Maitama District in the heart of Abuja.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen under the condition of anonymity during the second day of the demolition exercise in Girishi yesterday said that unless the government bulldozers moved deeper into the ‘Casablanca’ area of the slum and carried out a total demolition, Abuja, and indeed the entire a FCT remains unsafe.

One of the residents disclosed that she never slept with her two eyes closed throughout her two years’ stay in Gishiri.

“Let me be honest with you, I don’t want to be selfish here, the level of insecurity in Gishiri is too much. Even though my house has been demolished, I am happy because it always pained me to see innocent people attacked and their items stolen from them. Yesterday, a pregnant woman was stabbed and her phone snatched from her.

“Those guys operate as a syndicate. They work together with their gangs in Mpape and Mabushi, snatching phones, bags and other valuables from vulnerable residents as early as 8:30 pm. When am out till 8pm, I don’t bother coming back because it is dangerous.

“It was hard to stop them because it was like some of those people with rope round their waist were supporting them, because after attacks, when one reports, they simply say there is nothing they can do”, she narrated.

According to her, Gishiri was a safe haven for all the criminals who committed all sorts of robberies in the city and elsewhere in the nation’s capital.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement Ikharo Attah, who lead the FCTA team, said that his team would ensure total demolition of the slum community and all others.

Ikharo disclosed that the government was acting based on security reports about criminal activities associated with Gishiri, vowing that they would not relent because government was transiting 29 May, else the salaries and allowances they were still collecting would amount to corruption.

He said that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has given directives rid the slum of such illegalities and security threat, vowing he would return to Gishiri over and over until all the illegalities were cleared.

On his part, the Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, stated that some of the structures were built right on the right of way of a major road corridor traversing Jahi, by Next Cash Supermarket and Maitama Junction.

Galadima, therefore, called on owners of plots in Gishiri to move in quickly and take possession of their property, warning that the FCT Administration would make them bear any cost of subsequent demolition of illegal structures on their property.