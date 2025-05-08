Insecurity: Reps to hold national discourse on security

The House of Representatives during Thursday plenary resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee that will work out modalities for the National Discourse on Security.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas disclosed this after the debate on a motion of urgent public importance on the urgent need to address the incessant attacks and killings in Jos, Plateau State, with particular focus on recent violence in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, sponsored by Hon. Daniel Ago.

This is just as the lawmakers beckoned on the President Bola Tinubu to direct the immediate deployment of additional security personnel to Jos, Plateau State, with specific focus on Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas and other vulnerable communities to prevent further attacks and restore peace.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ago expressed grave concern over the continuing cycle of violence and brutal attacks against innocent citizens in Jos and surrounding communities in Plateau State.

“The House is aware that these attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of numerous lives, displacement of thousands of residents, destruction of property and severe disruption of economic and agricultural activities in the affected communities.

“The House is worried that these incidents represent a troubling pattern of violence that has persisted in Plateau State over several years, with insufficient resolution despite previous interventions.

“The House is worried that the frequency and brutality of these attacks indicate serious security challenges that require urgent, comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

“The House is disturbed that the humanitarian crisis resulting from these attacks continues to worsen, with inadequate relief materials and support for survivors and internally displaced persons.

“The House is cognizant that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria places the security and welfare of citizens as the primary purpose of government, that lasting peace in our communities is essential for National cohesion, economic development and the overall stability of the North Central region and Nigeria as a whole,” he noted.

In his contribution, former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase showered encomium on Speaker Tajudeen Abbas over the donation of the sum of N100 million to support the victims of terrorist attacks in the State.

While recounting series of heinous crimes being perpetuated by the criminals across the State, Hon. Wase appealed to the Speaker to convene the National Discourse, “so that this matter will result once and for all.”

In the bid to alleviate the suffering of the affected Citizens, the House urged National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) to immediately provide comprehensive relief materials and medical supplies to the affected communities and establish well-equipped camps for the displaced persons.

The House also mandated the joint Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Defence and Police Affairs to investigate the root causes of these persistent attacks and submit a report within four weeks, recommending sustainable solutions.

In the same vein, the House urged Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to Develop and Implement a Comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the affected communities, including rebuilding of destroyed homes, schools and healthcare facilities.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation of these resolutions and provide monthly progress reports to the House.

While ruling, Speaker Abbas disclosed that the membership of the Ad-hoc Committee that will organize the National Discourse on Security to be announced in due course.

