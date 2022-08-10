Insecurity: Reps to enact bill on Police procurement fund

By Tribune Online
The House of Representatives on resumption from the two-month annual recess will commence debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to establish the Police Procurement Fund.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon Obinna Chidoka seeks to provide adequate funding for the procurement of law enforcement equipment to assist the Nigerian Police Force in the protection of lives and property.

As provided in Clause 1(a, b and c) of the bill seen by Tribune Online, the Police Procurement Fund into which shall be paid such sums being one per cent deduction of monthly revenue allocations due to the Federal, State and Local Governments; any other sums, from time to time, freely donated by other Governments, International Bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Private Sector or accruing to the Government and such sums as may be provided for the purpose of equipping the Police by the Federal Government.

Clause 2 provides that the Fund shall be utilised for: the procurement of body armour, ballistic vests, electronic surveillance equipment, armoured vehicles, helicopters, personal carriers, communication equipment, armaments and munitions and other law enforcement equipment; as well as renovations, training, welfare, motivation and enhancement of police performance.

Clause 3 of the bill which scaled through First Reading before the House embarked on a two-month annual recess, provides for the establishment of the Police Procurement Fund Board, consisting of Mr President, 36 State Governors, Chairman, Police Service Commission; Inspector-General of Police; Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as Accountant General of the Federation.

Clause 3(2) further stipulates that the Board shall include the organization, administration and disbursement of the Police Procurement Fund Force and the performance of other duties in fulfilment of the purposes of this Bill.

