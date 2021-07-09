Insecurity: Reps member condemns recurring cases of kidnapping in Kaduna

The immediate past Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Barde, on Friday, condemned in strong terms, the recurring cases of kidnapping of Nigerians in Kaduna State, without resistance by the security agencies.

Hon. Barde, a member representing Chikun and Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State who expressed the concern via a statement obtained by Tribune Online, solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to ensure the safe return of the 16 abducted Constituents who are residents of Ungwan Gimbiya area of Kaduna State, at the early hours of Thursday, 8th July 2021 as well as Students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damshi, Chikun Local Government Area.

Hon. Barde who expressed disgust over the daily occurrence of abduction within arrears, condemned in strong terms the unabated cases of abduction and killing of innocent citizens within his Constituency over the past six months.

According to him, some aggrieved residents of the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State including youths, staged a peaceful protest thereby blocked the Abuja-Kaduna expressway to draw the attention of Federal and State Governments to the plight of the unarmed and defenceless residents of the areas who are yearning for adequate protection.

“I received the news about the abduction of 16 people within my Constituency at the early hours of Thursday with a heavy heart.

“These ugly incidents, according to reports made available to me, that four people were abducted at Ungwan Fada Kujama and unfortunately one of them was killed by the armed bandits.

“I was also confronted with a similar situation where 12 people were kidnapped in Ungwan Gimbiya and Jujji communities within my Constituency of that fateful day, to show you the rising spate of insecurity ravaging Chikun and Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State, which I represent in the House of Representatives for over the past 14 years.

“Recall that I addressed the Media on the state of insecurity across my Constituency few days ago, where I condemned the attack on Bethel Baptist High School Damshi, Chikun Local Government Area, where abducted over 140 students from their hostel out of which 28 escaped from their abductors and to the glory of God, have reunited with their families. Unfortunately, 2 Military personnel lost their lives.

“Few days after the unfortunate incident which we are yet to recover from, a group which abducted the 18 people in Kakau area of Kaduna State, 10 days ago demanded N200 million from the community.

“These are few of the heinous incidents that one recall with nostalgia, and the need for Government to go back to the drawing board. Like I said earlier, the present administration should not shy away from seeking foreign assistance to combat insecurity, because it is not peculiar to Nigeria. But our body language has always been nonchalant.

“As predicted by development partners, failure to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents may derail the country, and imagine the spiral effects of non-responsiveness of the relevant authorities to the clarion calls made not only by me but well-meaning Nigerians on the need to ensure the safety of ordinary Nigerian across the country,” Hon. Barde noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: Reps member condemns recurring cases of kidnapping in Kaduna

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Insecurity: Reps member condemns recurring cases of kidnapping in Kaduna