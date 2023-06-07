The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for investigation into the sporadic shootings in Vwei (Mararaban Jama’a) Kuru Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, thereby leading to the killing of an 18 years old man, Mr. Kenneth Gyang.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos.

In his lead debate, Hon. Bagos, who called for the House intervention, expressed grave concern over the recurring cases of molestation of innocent Nigerians by Security personnel at various police checkpoints.

He said: “The House notes that due to the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls in Nigeria, the government put in place security check points on several roads across the country to checkmate the insecurity.

“The House also notes that there have been in the past complaints by citizens of being harassed or molested by Security personnel at checkpoints.

“The House is aware that yesterday being the 5th of June, 2023 there was an unrest at a security checkpoint in Maraban Jama’a vwei, Kuru between the Security and some of my constituents who were on their way for funeral but were stopped by the Security personnel of the Special Task Force (Operation Safe Haven) stationed at the popular Vwei (Mararaban Jama’a) Kuru Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

“The House is also aware that the people pleaded with the Security personnel to allow them go to the mortuary to pick the corpse of their deceased for burial and were only allowed access after an intense plea.

“The House is further aware that on their way coming back from the mortuary heading to church for the funeral service, the same Security personnel stopped them at the checkpoint denying them right of access, while some youths on bike came down to plead with the Security personnel one amongst the Security personnel shot two of the youths thereby killing one 18 Year Old Mr. Kenneth Gyang and injuring one Emmanuel Pam, the victims were among the mourners conveying corpse from Zawan to Kuru for burial.

“The House is concerned that thereafter the Security personnel started shooting sporadically, scaring all persons in the community, thereby making people abandon their business and vehicles in search of safety.

“The House is also concerned that funeral processions have never had such confrontation or prohibition either by order or convention from the security agents at this or any other checkpoint in Jos and its environs.

“The arbitrary killing of an innocent Kenneth, a promising young man had his precious and sacred life untimely terminated by an officer that ought to have guaranteed his safety,” he noted.





To this end, the House mandated the Commandant of Special Task Force to investigate the killing of Kenneth Gyang and ensure justice is given with compensation to his family and proper medical care for the injured.

