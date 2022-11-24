Insecurity: Reps back establishment of National Centre for Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons

Ongoing efforts to tackle the scourge of insecurity across the country gained a boost as members of the House of Representatives concluded plans for the passage of the report on the proposed National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in Nigeria.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon. Shaaban Sharada was introduced in 2019 and subsequently referred to the Committee on National Security and Intelligence Pursuant to Order 12 Rule 2 after the second Reading.

According to him, the Committee held a Public Hearing on Monday, 27th September 2021 where various stakeholders made inputs and were subsequently subjected to further technical analysis and the Report of the committee had been laid on the floor of the House on 21st July 2022.

“It is instructive to note that ECOWAS member states consider the proliferation of small arms and light weapons to constitute a major threat to peace and stability within member states.

“They are deeply concerned at the flow of small arms and light weapons into West Africa and recognise the need to control arms transfers.

“They recognize the need to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit manufacture, excessive accumulation, trafficking, detention and use of small arms and light weapons. In light of this, and recognizing the principles and obligations contained in previous agreements, member states agreed to the articles contained in Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“This bill, therefore, seeks to establish a National Institutional framework to implement the provisions of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons 2006.

“This will go a long way to promote and ensure the coordination of concrete measures for effective control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the country.”

According to him, the proposed Centre would further combat the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapon (SALW) by arms smugglers across our own porous borders into Nigeria as well as the West African Sub-region.

He explained that the Committee recommended the establishment of the Centre after wide consultations with the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, amongst several other stakeholders.

The Committee also wish to state that there is an existing functional administrative structure, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons with six zonal offices under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The centre is currently headed by a National Coordinator and has several staff working in its various departments and units.

“We therefore strongly recommend that the House do consider and pass the provisions of the Bill as contained in the Report of the Committee,” Hon. Sharada noted.

