Insecurity: Redeemed church embarks on prayer walk in Abuja

About 1000 youths of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Throne Room parish, Abuja, embarked on a Global Prayer walk on Sunday to seek God’s intercession in restoring peace in Nigeria and the world.

The walk was part of the Global outreach of the youth arm of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, with Presence in over 190 Nations, to intercede for Nigeria and other nations of the world, born out of a desire to seek God’s face concerning the Nations of the Earth.

The procession was led by the Pastor-in-charge, RCCG The Throne Room, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi, who is also the pastor-in-charge of RCCG Youth Province 11 with Provincial Headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing journalists during the prayer walk, Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi said “we are praying for the peace of Nigeria, let war cease, let conflict cease, without peace, prosperity will be nothing, peace is the bond of prosperity, peace is the seed of prosperity.

“When the peace is gone, prosperity will be far, so we are declaring in every state, in every nooks and crannies of Nigeria, let the peace of the reign, we are praying and saying let God intervene, let the instrument of violence be broken.

“The bible said Jesus Christ was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities, the pain of our peace was upon him, so we are praying let there be peace in our streets, let there be peace in our communities, let thuggery be a thing of the past, let killing be a thing of the past, let terror be a thing of the past.

“We say Lord let there be peace because we know God can do it for Nigeria because Nigeria is a great country, we walk for peace, we talk for peace, and peace is non-negotiable.”

Speaking to mischief-makers, he said “they forget that if they are instruments of conflict, they themselves don’t have peace, and every human being has a tendency towards having peace, it is something that everyone craves for, so if they can’t give peace, they can’t have peace.

“Let us stop this thuggery, election time is coming, let us come against everything that is contrary, let everything be done in peace because the prosperity of this nation is non-negotiable.”

Alongside Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi were other ministers and numerous parishioners.

The focus of this year’s prayer walk was on Divine Peace. Taking anchor from the Bible, prayers and declarations were made for Peace within Nigeria’s Walls and Prosperity in the country, prayers were also raised to God requesting that God will Reign in the affairs of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Redeemed church embarks Redeemed church embarks

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Redeemed church embarks Redeemed church embarks