Insecurity: Protect polytechnic campuses under threat, NAPS urges Defence Minister

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, to provide security support for polytechnic campuses facing threats across the country.

The appeal was made in a statement by the NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, shortly after a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja.

Expressing concern over rising insecurity in some institutions, the NAPS leadership said, “I also used the platform to present the growing insecurity challenges affecting our students across campuses, especially in volatile environments where kidnapping and attacks have become threats to learning and personal safety.

“Some visible examples include the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, and the State Polytechnic, which have recorded such incidents within a short period.”

The group urged the Minister, as stated in their position paper, “to strengthen joint security operations around educational corridors and to ensure that all criminal elements and their sponsors are completely displaced and made uncomfortable anywhere in Nigeria.”

NAPS also proposed a model called “Enhancing Security through Agriculture,” encouraging the Ministry of Defence to collaborate with relevant agencies to create Military/Paramilitary Agro-Security Farms in border areas, forests, and other strategic locations.

According to the proposal, the initiative would help secure vulnerable areas, create jobs for youths and ex-servicemen, boost local food production, and turn ungoverned spaces into productive communities. It also aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on food security, national security, and economic diversification.

“In his response, the Honourable Minister expressed appreciation for the proactive posture of NAPS and assured of the Ministry’s willingness to deepen partnerships with youth bodies and educational institutions in building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria.”

The statement added that the visit reaffirmed NAPS’ commitment to constructive engagement with government institutions to safeguard students’ welfare and contribute to national peace and development.

“We reiterated that NAPS is not merely an advocacy platform for student welfare but a strategic partner in national development, committed to advancing technical education, innovation, national unity, and the protection of Nigeria’s human capital.”

