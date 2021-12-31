Insecurity: Pray to God for protection, govt interested in 2023 election ― CAN tells Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to use this new year to pray to God for protection and safety as the government is more interested in the upcoming 2023 general election more than the security of the country.

CAN wonder if there would be any election in 2023 if the government does not act but allow criminals and terrorists to over-run the country.

In his new year message, the CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle said 2021 was one year too many as a result of the ways and manners criminals have been operating with impunity.

He said as if criminals have taken over the country as they invade communities, markets, churches and schools, kill, maim, destroy and kidnap without much resistance or hindrance.

Reverend Ayokunle said the criminals have turned the roads into death traps where they now kidnap for money, apparently due to the poor conditions of the roads.

He said all of a sudden kidnapping has become a big business as innocent people are being kidnapped and ransom in millions are being demanded and paid.

The CAN President further stated that the security agencies have been overstretched and the best done by the government is far from being enough.

“At this juncture, I call on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to rise up and cry for the mercy of God that can preserve us and bring an end to all these pains. It appears as if our governments have got to their wit end over the menace of insecurity. Their major focus now is on the 2023 general election.

“Can the 2023 election happen if the nation is overrun by criminals? Our nation must survive first and be at peace before an election can take place.

Except for the mercy of God to intervene divinely and miraculously, we would be like Sodom and Gomorrah.

“It is only God who can make the 2023 general election a reality. It is only God in his own way who can teach our leaders the right step to take. It is only God who can send us help from above. Because of the desperate situation we are, some governors are already calling for self-defence and declaration of state of emergency! This is unprecedented.

“I call on all our denominational and church leaders to use the opportunity of the New Year Fasting and Prayers programme of our churches to rescue Nigeria from those who are hell bent in destroying it by deliberately praying for the mercy of God over our unfortunate situation.

“For the Lord our God is a merciful God. He will not leave us or allow these heartless criminals to destroy us. We serve a God who is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.

“It was in His mercy that He rescued the family of Noah against the Great Flood; He delivered Lot and his family in Sodom and Gomorrah shortly before the destruction of those cities. By his mercy, he delivered Israel from Egyptian captivity without Israel fighting any battle.

“The list of God’s merciful intervention in human affairs is endless. That same God will surely have mercy on our country in Jesus’ name.

May 2022 be the year of our total deliverance from all manners of insecurity challenges and blood letting in Jesus’ name”, Reverend Ayokunle added.

