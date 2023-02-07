By: Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno on Tuesday, said the security situation in the country poses threat to conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He, therefore, disclosed the constitution of the National security and logistics committee for he exercise.

While inaugurating the committee at his office in Abuja, the NSA reaffirms President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to ensure a non-blemished census exercise.

According to him, setting up the committee was necessary step towards ensuring peaceful conduct of the census.

He said members of the committee were selected based on their wealth of experience and contribution to nation building.

“The nature of security threat in our country, arising from , kidnapping, armed conflict, insurgency, terrorism and other violent crimes may pose challenges to the census 3xercise . This could manifest in the form of physical attacks on NPC staff, intra and inter communal violence, snatching and destruction of census materials.

“In consideration of your wealth of experience and contribution to nation building, you have been carefully selected as members of the 2023 population and Housing security and logistics committee.”

He said their duties would include supporting, intervening and mobilizing logistics resources for the census.

“It is also critical to device appropriate strategies for storage, distribution and retrieval of census equipment and materials where the need arises,” he added.

He further disclosed that for a robust security and logistics arrangement for the exercise, the committee will be replicated in all the 36 states of the Federation.





Earlier, Chairman, National Population Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra said the Security and Logistic Committee work is very critical and important to the Commission in its quest to give Nigerians credible, reliable and acceptable census data for national planning.

“The Commission will without delay organize workshop on processes and methodologies for the census to keep members of the committee up-to-date on the preparation for the census,” he added.

