Nigerian industrialist and businessman Dr. Adejare Adegbenro has stated that it will be challenging to quickly address the inherited weak economy, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit.

He noted that it takes sincerity, deliberate effort, and good policies for a nation to be prosperous.

Adegbenro, who is also a security and political analyst, further stated that the present government led by President Bola Tinubu must be given a chance to work and fix the country to what Nigerians deserve.

He said: “The poor economy, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit inherited can’t be fixed in a hurry. It takes deliberate effort, good policies, and sincerity. This is what the Tinubu government has been vigorously pursuing since being elected.

“Our problems are surmountable; our nation can stand tall in the community of nations.

“Let’s support the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man on a mission. Let’s be intentional in our quest to make Nigeria safer and more prosperous for all.

“We all need to work in tandem to have a country where stealing one cup of garri will not attract more jail time than stealing billions of public funds.

“A country that produces oil will not pay more to import what it naturally owns. Everybody wants a quick fix to Nigeria’s problems, including the Civil servant who steals public funds.

“The security personnel who collect bribes at the detriment of national security The teacher who organises special examination centres among others”.

