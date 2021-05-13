Insecurity: Police stop personnel from escorting political office-holders, VIPs in South-East, South-South states

The Nigeria Police Force High Command has suspended till further notice special protection escort for political office holders and other very important persons (VIPs) in some states in the South-East and South-South parts of the country.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered in Abuja on Wednesday that the directive followed the incessant attacks on security operatives and formations in the South-East and part of South-South zones by suspected members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The force directed its men not to accompany their principals to Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States until the security situation improves in these areas.

The directive was contained in a wireless message with reference CB: 0900/DTS/DOPS/VOL.47/812X, titled ‘Attack on policemen, snatching of rifles by IPOB,’ issued by the Commissioner of Police, Asaba, Delta State.

The signal was copied to the chief security officer, Government House; Chief Superintendent of Police, Department of Operations; Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Delta State House of Assembly, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation annex, among others.

The wireless message reads, “Sequel to the incessant attacks on policemen and snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB/ESN (Eastern Security Network) elements in the Eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo States and Rivers State, COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel that escort of their principals to the six eastern states is suspended forthwith until the security situation improves. Ensure strict compliance, please.”

Since last year, many security operatives have been killed during attacks on security formations in the South-East and South-South regions while several police formations were either vandalised or burnt down completely by hoodlums

Though the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CP Frank Mba could not be easily reached at press time a very senior officer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja confirmed the story to Nigerian Tribune in confidence saying that the action became necessary to safeguard the lives of police personnel from further attacks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…