The Nigerian Police High Command on Tuesday paraded three suspects over Plateau killings while 64 others were paraded for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, gunrunning, one-chance, armed robbery, banditry across the country.

The suspects comprising three members of a gun running syndicate in connection with the Christmas Eve attack on some villages in Plateau State and four suspects nabbed in connection with the deadly bank robbery at Otukpo Benue State and others reportedly picked up across the States of the Federation were paraded before newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

The FPRO, who was flanked by the new Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team IRT, DCP Mohammed Sanusi, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police over various criminal offences..

ACP Adejobi said that the arrest of the suspects followed an order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to employ tactical strategies to bring to book the perpetrators of the attack.

Adejobi said one ash-coloured Golf car, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-49 rifle, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition and five magazines were recovered from the Plateau state Xmas Eve attack suspects

The police spokesman said efforts were being made by the police to apprehend others involved in the attacks, adding that the public would be updated as events unfold in the attack.

He further explained that nine suspects were on Dec. 13, 2023 arrested by police operatives over attack and murder of three Fulanis in Gaube area of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja

He said the suspects were arrested following reports that three Fulanis who were on transit from Keffi, Nasarawa State to Niger/Kwara were attacked and killed by unknown persons.

According to him, following the report, operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) swiftly swung into action and arrested nine suspects.

The police spokesman said six of the suspects were identified as members of the hunters and forest guard in Kuje.

Adejobi said the suspects, who had confessed to the commission of the crime had abandoned their bodies at Kabi forest and made away with their Bajaj motorcycle to an unknown location at Takuba village in Kuje.

According to him, the corpses were photographed, recovered, examined and confirmed dead by a medical practitioner before they were identified and released to their families for burial.

He said the deceased Bajaj motorcycle was also recovered, adding that investigation was still ongoing in the matter.

Adejobi explained that the police operatives had also arrested a suspected armed robbery and kidnap kingpin, terrorizing Nasarawa State and its environs for being in possession of one AK 49 rifle and ammunition.

He said the suspect, who used the rifle and ammunition for robbery and kidnapping activities was arrested following credible intelligence.

The police spokesman said the suspect had confessed to the police during investigation that another suspect, currently at large, was in possession of one AK 47 rifle, used by the gang to terrorize Nasarawa State.

According to him, efforts are in place through technical intelligence to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the firearm.

Adejobi said a total of 67 suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police over various criminal offenses.

He said 5,454 rounds of different calibre of live ammunition, 300 live cartridges, 68 rifles, 19 different brands of vehicle and four motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

Adejobi said 23 daggers/swords, 50 empty shells of ammunition, 8 different make of handsets, one POS machine and 33 different ATM cards were also recovered.

He added that Nine AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects blinked with the Benue bank robbery while five suspects fell to the superior fire power of Police operatives during a fierce gun duel at their hideout in Taraku village, Buruku LGA of Benue State.

According to him, “they all confessed to committing the heinous act and linked other gang members who are at large and have also named Terzungwe Shionda a.k.a ‘3-star general’ (now late), Terlumum Pila and one Ayuko both at large, to be the ones supplying them arms on loan for their operations.

“They are currently in police custody and assisting with investigation, similarly the Police recovered 5,454 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre, 300 live cartridges, 50 empty shells of ammunition, 68 rifles, and 33 different ATM cards amongst others.

He said that the Police was working round the clock to put and to cases of One-chance crime now in vogue in Abuja and its environments , stressing that several suspects have been arrested over the incident

He urged the members of the public to always parronise government approved motor packs rather standing on the roads for vehicles While traveling

He stated that the IGP reiterated the commitment of the Police to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by relentlessly cracking down on criminals and criminally related activities and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Nigeria is a safe space for everyone.

