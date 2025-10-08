Insecurity: Police deploy special squads to border communities in Ekiti

Worried by the rising cases of attacks in neighbouring Kwara and Kogi States, the police command in Ekiti State has activated a joint security team across major entry and exit points in the state.

Kwara and Kogi States in the last few days have witnessed attacks and killings from bandits, and with the state sharing borders with the two states, there is a need for proactive actions from the security agencies.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Sunday Abutu told Tribune Online that joint security operations, including police, Amotekun corps and other security agencies, have been put in place to ward off possible incursion by bandits into the state.

He appealed to citizens not to panic but go about their lawful activities, assuring them that the commissioner of police, Joseph Eribo and other heads of security agencies are determined to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

He said, “Operatives from the Police Mobile Force, tactical units, intelligence units, sister agencies and the local security outfits have been deployed to all the exit and entry points of the state, all strategic locations and points across the state to monitor and quash the possible influx of criminal elements into the state.

“The command implores members of the public not to panic but should go about their lawful businesses, as the heavy deployment of security operatives seen currently is not for intimidation but to ensure that the security of all law-abiding citizens is guaranteed.

“The CP, Joseph Eribo, while instructing the operatives deployed for this task to be civil, firm and professional, appeals to all Ekiti State residents to be law-abiding and cooperate with the security personnel, as the command will continue to prioritise the safety of lives and property of all the good people of the state.”

He added that operatives deployed for the joint operation are from the state and not from other locations, dismissing insinuations on social media over the moves by the police.

