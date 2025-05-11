Insecurity: Plateau will reclaim its lost glory — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured that Plateau State will reclaim its glory despite the challenges besetting the state at the moment.

Pastor Adeboye, who made the prophetic declaration at the 2025 interdenominational service marking the end of the RCCG 2025 Northern Region Ministers and Workers Conference, held at the RCCG Northern Camp Ground, Kassa, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, reassured both the government and the people of the state not to lose hope based on the prevailing situation in the state.

Speaking on the theme ‘Divine Manifestation’, the general overseer declared that the forces of darkness cannot overcome light and encouraged the congregation to be steadfast in prayers, adding that when the time of their manifestation comes, they shall weep no more.

He urged the people to remain steadfast in faith, referencing Psalm 103:1-5, Isaiah 9:6, and other scriptures, while calling for prayers that God would prove Himself as the Prince of Peace. He highlighted the importance of seeking God’s intervention during challenging times.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, commended Pastor Adeboye for his belief in the state’s potential. He also asserted that despite challenges, “Plateau remains one of the safest states in Northern Nigeria.”

“I just returned from the meeting of the northern governors, where security issues were thoroughly discussed. When you hear what is happening in other states, you will see that our situation is not the worst in the north,” he said.

The service featured special prayers for Plateau State and Nigeria, along with testimonies from worshippers celebrating divine interventions.