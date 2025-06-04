Insecurity: Plateau special envoy on peace suggests collaboration with financial institutions

The Special Envoy on Peace and Security to the Plateau State Governor, Professor Chris Kwaja, has underlined the necessity of collaboration between financial institutions and the state government to combat insecurity.

Professor Kwaja, who called on the banking sector to join hands with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration in tackling insecurity, stated that all sectors, regardless of professional background—need to collaborate with the government to achieve lasting peace, as no meaningful development can occur in a crisis situation.

The Special Envoy made this known during a visit to the Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Jos branch, Mr. Nurudeen Bashir Abuhuraira. He emphasized that the apex bank has a critical role to play in the fight against insecurity because it regulates and oversees other financial institutions in the country.

He commended the CBN Jos branch leadership under Mr. Abuhuraira for their initiative in designing the popular CBN Roundabout and urged them to leverage their position to rally all banks in support of peace and security efforts in the state.

“The banking sector occupies a strategic position in this regard; we are therefore soliciting your cooperation towards promoting peace and stability in Plateau State. Without peace and the right atmosphere, it would be difficult for any business to flourish. We are therefore seeking your support and cooperation,” he said.

Professor Kwaja disclosed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has taken proactive steps to address the lingering security challenges confronting the state. He added that the governor should not be left to shoulder this burden alone, stressing that the banking sector’s support is crucial to sustaining and building on the progress made so far.

Additionally, he noted that while states like Lagos have greatly benefited from banks’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Plateau and other states should receive similar attention, considering that these banks generate profits from operations across all states.

In response, the CBN Jos branch Controller, Mr. Nurudeen Bashir Abuhuraira, appreciated Professor Chris Kwaja and his team for the visit. He also commended the Plateau State Governor for his unwavering commitment to peace, security, and infrastructural development across the state.

The Controller highlighted the CBN’s significant contributions to developmental projects in Plateau State, especially in agriculture, health, and education. He noted that “without peace, no economy thrives.”

The CBN assured Professor Kwaja of its full cooperation with the state government in promoting peace and security on the Plateau. Mr. Abuhuraira acknowledged the significant improvement in security and expressed appreciation to all stakeholders involved in peace and security efforts.

He also expressed concern about reckless driving incidents around the CBN roundabout and emphasized the bank’s willingness to install speed bumps to reduce accidents—pending approval from the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB).

Mr. Abuhuraira further noted that the partnership between the Plateau State government and the banking sector is expected to yield several positive outcomes. By working together, he said, they can develop effective strategies to combat insecurity, thereby promoting a safer environment for both citizens and businesses.

“This, in turn, can lead to economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards in line with the ‘Time Is Now’ administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang. With peace and stability, businesses can thrive, investments can be attracted, and economic development and opportunities for the state’s citizens will be significantly enhanced,” he added.

