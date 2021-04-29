Insecurity: PDP NEC calls for state of emergency declaration

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the People Democratic Party (PDP) meeting at an emergency session Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s insecurity.

According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus at its national secretariat in Abuja, the council reached the conclusion after considering crucial issues of national importance.

While noting the escalated insecurity engulfing all parts of the country, the NEC lamented the heightened insecurity pervading all parts of the nation blaming it “primarily to the misrule of President Muhammed Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as their failure to decisively tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting, and acts of violence in our country.”

The communique added, “NEC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a national state of emergency on security.

“NEC also urged President Buhari to, without delay, convoke a national conference on Security so as to galvanize ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country.

“NEC further commended the efforts of governors, senators, House of Representatives members and other officials elected on the platform of the PDP in forcefully seeking solutions to the spate of insecurity in our country.”

On the programs of the party, NEC expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC) in preparation for the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state and asserted its readiness to do everything possible, within the confines of the law, to win the election.

The NEC also received reports on the e-registration of members as the NWC announced the membership of the committee set up to conduct the exercise.

The Edo State Governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki was appointed to serve as Chairman, while his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman.

According to the communique, the statutory members of the committee are the National Organizing Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary.

It said further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our Party.

The NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Secondus as well as the members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

It cautioned party members at all levels to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose-driven in piloting the affairs of the party.

Earlier in his opening address, Secondus accused President Buhari and his ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of abandoning their primary responsibility in government.

He said that the government had become deaf, dumb and impervious to all suggestions made to improve the security situation in the country.

According to him, “This government is deaf and dumb. No matter what you say or do, they don’t respond.

“Buhari and his party have abandoned their primary purpose of providing security for the people.

“Nigerians all over are living in fear as everywhere has become a war front. We are in crisis.

“It is too much to bear and we don’t know what else to do but to bring it to the notice of NEC.

“We want to tell the president that this is not a matter of politics, that he must declare a national state of emergency and as well call a national conference to discuss the issue of security.”

Speaking on behalf of PDP state governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state assured that the state chief executives were united and loyal to the PDP despite what he called the antics of the APC.

He said they would work together to wrest power from the ruling party in 2023.

In his message on behalf of the PDP House Caucus, Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, also blamed APC’s misrule for the many problems facing the country.

“Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. Nigerians across the board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them,” Elumelu stated.

