Insecurity: Pastor Adeboye urges Christian leaders not to relent in prayers for Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, called on Christian leaders not to relent in praying for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, saying such intercessions would help in overcoming security challenges confronting the country.

Adeboye stated this in Ondo town headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday while donating some materials and hospital equipment worth millions of naira to the Ondo State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital.

The RCCG General Overseer who was represented by the Provincial Pastor in charge of Province 2, Ondo, Pastor Goke Aniyenoye, noted that insecurity poses one of the gravest threat to the nation’s existence and said the country would need to help the military win the war against terror with the aid of spiritual warfare.

He attributed the release of the eight members of the church abducted by suspected bandits a couple of weeks ago in Kaduna while on their way for evangelism in the state to the prayer, disclosing that the victims were released without paying any ransom, saying this was possible as a result of fervent prayers by members of the church.

He however called on Nigerians to be united in prayer at this critical period to finally put an end to agents of darkness bent on the disintegration of the nation

He also called on the Federal Government to redouble its effort in addressing insecurity, economic meltdown and other challenges facing the country, lamenting the insecurity in the land has relegated the country to the background among the comity of nation.

He said “We will continue to pray, we will not relent in our prayers, we will ensure that the bandits are chase out and vanish from this county, they have contributed to the underdevelopment of this country among the comity of nation.

“But we as a church we will continue to support the government with prayers and ensure that we put an end to the activities of the bandits in the country”

While presenting the equipment, the cleric said the donation was part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities to complement the effort of the state government in making healthcare system available, accessible and affordable to the people of the state.

“We believe that one of the duties of the church is to serve God and humanity; this is just another milestone in our corporate social responsibility projects”

He explained that the delivery of the equipment was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disclosed that similar donations had been made to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, and University of Jos Teaching Hospital, in Jos, Plateau State among others.

The cleric also disclosed that plans are underway to assist the government in the areas of education and agricultural by establishing farms settlement and skill acquisition centre in the state, as part of efforts to tackle unemployment among the youths.

Describing the establishment of the teaching hospital in the town as a one of the best move by the Ondo state government, and said it will go a long way to discourage medical tourism abroad and said Nigerians travel abroad for treatment due to lack of information.

While receiving the equipment on behalf of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) Dr. Michael Gbala, commended the church over its contribution to the development of the health sector and to alleviate the plight of the people in state.

He said the equipment apart from being use to save lives, it will also go a long way in complementing the 500 bedded structure recently put in place by the state government at the hospital.

Some of the equipment which was donated to the Akindayomi/Adeboye intensive care unit of the teaching hospital includes mechanical ventilator, humidifier, enterprise CR 5000, pressure-relieving hospital mattress, volumetric infusion and auctioning machines.

Other are, defibrillators, bedside locker, emergency trolley, ABG machines with accessories, dual Chanel IBG, X-Ray machines of different of different types, 2021 model of echo vivid logic dropper machines, thermal array recorder, mobile and anesthetic machines as well as 300KVA generating set among others.

The RCCG team also inspect the 400 meters road currently under construction in Odo-Alafia street, where the house of the late founder of the RCCG, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, was located in Ondo town.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.