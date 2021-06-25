Insecurity: Oyo LG Chair donates motorcycles to vigilante corps, hunters

Chairman of Oorelope Local Government, Hon. Akeem Adepoju Raheem, on Friday, presented five new Bajaj Motorcycles to the vigilante corps and local hunters in the council.

He urged them to redouble their operational tactics in a bid to achieve the desired goals of securing the council, advising that the motorcycles were not personal properties, but tools meant for patrol by all the vigilantes and local hunters.

Speaking during the event held at the local government secretariat and attended by community and political leaders, Raheem maintained that the procurement and presentation of the motorbikes were in conformity with the directive of Governor Seyi Makinde that local government chairmen must step up to the plate on security.

He assured the vigilantes and local hunters that more motorcycles were being expected to enhance efficient regular security operations, urging them to always comport themselves in a responsible manner so as to avoid penalties.

The chairman also charged the vigilantes and residents of the local government to dial the state’s Security Code 615 whenever there are security challenges, warning, however, that the number must not be toyed with.

Raheem equally urged residents of the local government to continue to support Governor Seyi Makinde so that he would consolidate his vision and achievements in the areas of security, education, health and steady expansion of the state’s economy.

Earlier, the chairman, Ifelodun Omo Igboho, Mr Badmus Imran, eulogised Governor Makinde for tackling the security challenges facing the state head-on.

In a related development, the council chairman, the legislators and council officials inspected the Igboho Abattoir, a Garri Processing Company in Igbope, the scene of a fire incident at Owode area and a site proposed for the construction of a shopping complex in Obaago.

Speaking shortly after visiting the various places, the chairman said: “Today, we paid visits to about four different places and the purpose of the visits was the same; to see first-hand the situation of things in those facilities and how best we can address the challenges.

“As you know that health is one of the pillars of the administration, we are moving in immediately to salvage the situation at the Abattoir. We will construct a borehole there and also ensure that facilities that are needed for proper hygienic practices are in place.

“We also visited a shop burnt at Owode and we will be putting in place a new structure while a shopping complex is also proposed in Obaago, where the old Police Station used to be.

“We also inspected a Federal Government-owned Garri Processing Unit under the defunct Better Life Programme, in Igbope and we are going to put structures in place for that place to come alive and give necessary value to our people.”

He added: “As I said recently that we will drive the expansion of Oorelope’s economy through commerce, all these visits sit well with our agenda to develop the economy of the local government. But at the heart of everything is the issue of security and that is why we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the security of lives and property in Oorelope.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Oyo LG Chair donates Oyo LG Chair donates

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Oyo LG Chair donates Oyo LG Chair donates