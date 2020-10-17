Insecurity: Osun oba tackles North East leaders

THE Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has asked political leaders and elders of the North East to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari the declaration of a state of emergency in Borno State as a way of clearing out terrorists from the state.

The Oba, in a statement on Thursday, said he made the call in view of very many negative comments recently from leaders from that state on the insurgency war there which suggest that the state needs total concentration of the fighting forces.

Specifically, he called out Senator Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno State, to “call the so-called North-East readers to order, as we don’t have North East Army or Borno State Army but Nigeria army, which no section of the country has perogative of its leadership.

The North East leaders should be grateful to the president for giving them so much, and to all Nigerians for sacrificing the lives of their children in Borno and the Northeast generally. They should show appreciation rather than daily sabotaging security operational efforts.

“It’s unpatriotic for any groups or the so-called North-East leaders to use the popular Endsars to blackmail the President in pushing through their personal unpatriotic agenda. Their continuous hatred for the military leadership came to the fore when they openly condemned the Well planned Operation fire Ball recently declared by the Chief of Army Staff.

“No individual or group has the right to question military operations except the President who is the commander in chief. If the so-called North-East leaders are patriotic as they claimed, we implore them to call on the authorities to declare a State Emergency and allow the military to clear the insurgents once and for all,” the Oba said.

He wondered why Borno has remained the odd one out of the states in the North East in terms of restoration of peace and appreciation of the sacrifices of members of the armed forces who serve there.

