Insecurity: OPC drums up support for Amotekun, urges South-East governors to back ESN

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has thrown its weight behind the South-West Security Network, better known as operation Amotekun, saying with the level of commitment exhibited so far in Oyo and Osun States, the outfits would soon address the security challenges and rid the region of all the bad elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The group gave position on Sunday in a statement by its spokesperson, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, as it lauded the leaders of the group in the two states for their commitment towards ending the security scourge, recalling the arrest last year of 14 Almajarai hidden in a vehicle container in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

“We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the South-West. It is obvious that the South-West security outfits have all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region. Last year Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajarai hidden in vehicle container in Osun.

“The Almajarai, according to reports, hid in the container of a moving vehicle at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, Osun State, when the corps stopped them at a checkpoint, forced the driver of the vehicle to open the container only to see 14 Almajarai hiding in the container,” the group said.

The group, while noting that the recent feat by Amotekun security outfit in Iddo area of Oyo State was “also commendable,” called on the South-East governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to address the security challenges facing the region like their counterparts in South-West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen.

“Their recent feat in Iddo was also commendable, however, I am using this opportunity to call on the South-East governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen,” OPC said.

It warned that South-East remained the next target and destination for destruction by criminal elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers now that the South-West was doing everything necessary to rid the region of such elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers, the South-East.

According to OPC, it is advisable for the governors of the South-East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Now that the South-West is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers, the South-East remains their next target and destination for destruction, so it is advisable for the governors of the South-East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” the group warned.

Meanwhile, the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has maintained that true federalism programmed on the basis of regionalism has always remained the best option for national growth and development.

The group, while canvassing true federalism on the basis of regionalism, said the tendency for Nigeria to be great as a country was high if it could be restructured along that line.

According to OPC, such is the best approach for the country now, saying doing so would surely address all the problems associated with insecurity, political, economy, social and religions in the land, adding: “The component units that made up the country would grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solutions, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity.”

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.