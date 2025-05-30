Insecurity: Olowu rallies support for Nigerian Army

Oluwu of Kuta, Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has reiterated the call on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army in the face of daunting security challenges and the emerging new trends.

The monarch stated that the invasion of the country by various militias and mercenaries has posed another threat to national security.

Oba Makama, therefore, urged all and sundry, especially traditional rulers, to ensure that their domains are safe and secured from these hydra-headed terrorists.

He said, “As we all know that the Nigerian Army is responsible for the promotion and securing of our territorial integrity, which is the symbol of our sovereignty, we must all rally round them to ensure they succeed in this onerous task.

“To keep Nigeria as one is a task that must be achieved; failure of which it will remain an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

“It’s unthinkable that Pakistani nationals will be caught training the Boko Haram insurgency on how to attack the symbol of our sovereignty, which is the Nigerian Army.

“They’ve also gone ahead to acquire weapons such as UAVs (drones) and the latest military hardware to confront our army. We must ensure that all hands are on deck to defeat this deadly ‘monster’ before it’s too late.”

