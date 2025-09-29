Insecurity: Ohinoyi turbans Fulani leaders in five LGs

In effort to address the rising security challenges in Kogi central, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Muhammed Tijani Anaje, has turbaned Fulani leaders across the five Local Government Areas of Ebiraland.

In a statement issued by the Director of Protocol to His Royal Majesty, Musa Usman, and made available to newsmen on Monday, it said that by recognising Fulani leaders formally, they are now tasked with the duty of monitoring and guiding their people to live peacefully and lawfully within Ebiraland.

The statement read as follows:

“The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the Ohinoyi of Ebira Kingdom, has been drawn to concerns expressed by some of our sons and daughters regarding the turbaning of Fulani leaders across the five Local Government Areas of Ebiraland, which took place yesterday.

“We deeply appreciate the passion and vigilance of our people in safeguarding the peace, identity, and security of Ebiraland. These concerns are genuine and are not taken lightly. However, it is important to place the development in its proper context and clarify the true intentions behind this step.

“For some time now, our people have consistently called on the Palace and relevant authorities to address the rising security challenges associated with Fulani settlers in our forests and farmlands. These challenges have led to the displacement of many of our farmers, disruptions in the cultivation of vital crops such as cassava, yams, peppers, tomatoes, and other produce, and growing tension between communities.

“In response, His Royal Majesty, in consultation with government authorities and security agencies, has adopted a proactive approach aimed at ensuring accountability, dialogue, and peacebuilding. The turbaning of selected Fulani leaders was not a concession of land, heritage, or identity. Rather, it is a deliberate strategy to make their leadership structure visible, organised, and directly answerable to both the Palace and security agencies.

“The key objectives of this step include: They are now tasked with the duty of monitoring and guiding their people to live peacefully and lawfully within Ebiraland. These leaders will work closely with local authorities, traditional institutions, and security operatives to prevent conflicts, crimes, and encroachments.

” Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed, clearly spelling out responsibilities, expectations, and consequences for violations, ensuring that peace is not just promised but enforceable.

At the occasion, the National President of Fulani Leaders in Nigeria, who was present, expressed deep gratitude for this unprecedented gesture and, on behalf of the Fulani community, pledged to ensure that farmers and residents of Ebiraland can live and work in peace. He further noted that if similar approaches were adopted elsewhere, Nigeria’s security challenges would be greatly reduced.

The Accountant General of Kogi State, Chief (Dr.) Habibat Oyiza Tijani-Onumoko, who was the representative of the Governor at the occasion, extolled the leadership qualities of His Royal Majesty, the Ohinoyi of Ebira, and described the turbaning as a bold and visionary step. She further pledged the full support of the State Government for all initiatives of His Majesty that are aimed at strengthening security, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

The Palace, therefore, reassured all Ebira sons and daughters that this initiative does not in any way compromise our heritage, land, or future. On the contrary, it is a strategic measure designed to restore safety to our farmlands, protect our people, and strengthen peaceful coexistence.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders, opinion leaders, and community members to support this process with patience and understanding, while remaining vigilant and united in safeguarding the collective interest of Ebiraland.

“His Royal Majesty remains undeterred in his duty as custodian of our land, heritage, and people. Every decision taken by His Majesty is guided by wisdom, consultations, and the overriding goal of ensuring that Ebiraland remains a safe, prosperous, and united homeland for present and future generations.