Insecurity: Ododo vows to end illegal mining, banditry in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has vowed to put an end to illegal mining and banditry in the state and has cautioned traditional rulers against indiscriminately allocating land to unknown individuals.

The Governor made his feelings known during a visit to Isanlu-Esa in Yagba West Local Government Area, which was recently plagued by kidnapping and killings.

Governor Ododo, who was accompanied by top security officials, including the Commissioner of Police of the state, CP Milan Dantalaye and other heads of security agencies, assured the community that the state government would do everything possible to protect lives and property.

He warned that the government would not tolerate any form of crime and would deal decisively with anyone found aiding or abetting criminal activities.

In his words, “If you are aiding or abetting a crime, you will be treated as a criminal. Illegal miners must be brought to book,” he said.

The Governor commended the gallantry of security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and Department of State Services (DSS), for their efforts in combating criminality in the area.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the ongoing operation in Yagba West.

The Governor cautioned traditional rulers against indiscriminate allocation of land to unknown individuals, stressing that henceforth, anyone with mining licenses must be properly profiled by the government and security agencies to prevent security breaches.

Governor Ododo reaffirmed the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure peace and security across Kogi State and Nigeria at large, commending the National Security Adviser and the Security Chiefs for effectively implementing the President’s policies toward a safer nation.

The Governor expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent attacks and assured them that the state government would provide immediate support to the affected families.

He also paid tribute to the gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, assuring their families that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

While addressing the Governor, the Commander of the Nigerian Army in charge of the 12 Brigade, Brigadier General K. U. Sidi, commended the combined efforts of the security agencies and thanked the Governor for the visit and support.

The paramount Traditional Ruler of Isanlu- Esa Chief Theophilus Olufemi also appreciated Governor Ododo for coming to his domain and urged the security agencies to sustain their presence in the area until all criminal elements are eliminated.

Additionally, he requested that the Federal Government repair the road to the community to improve access and boost security efforts.

