Insecurity: NPC restricts trial census enumeration exercise to nine Niger LGAs ― Commissioner

National Population Commission (NPC) has explained that it would restrict the trial census enumeration exercise in Niger State to only nine Local Government Areas adjudged to be relatively peaceful as a result of the lingering incidents of armed bandits/suspected terrorists’ attacks in some rural communities in the state.

Federal Commissioner in charge of Niger State, Hon. Muhammad Dattijo Usman, stated this while speaking in Minna the state capital during preparations aimed at ensuring a hitch-free trial census slated for June 27 to July 30.

The former Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, (FUT) Minna said in order not to take chances, the commission decided to engage traditional, religious and major stakeholders from nine Local Government Areas considered relatively peaceful to conduct the exercise.

He explained that beyond pledging their support the stakeholders were partnering with the commission in providing security cover for the enumerators and their supervisors.

“We are ensuring that local vigilantes provide security cover for our 110 enumerators and their supervisor in the nine affected local government Areas of the State,” he stated.

Usman stated further that the commission selected three local government areas from each of the three senatorial zones in the state which were earmarked as enumeration area demarcation for the exercise.

The selected local government areas are Edati, Mokwa and Katcha Local government Areas from Niger South Senatorial District, Bosso, Gurara and Tafa local government Areas from Niger East senatorial district, Agwara, Borgu and Wushishi Local Government Areas in Niger North Senatorial District with 110 persons so far recruited for the exercise in the state out of the 14,461 personnel engaged for the exercise nationwide.

According to him, in consideration of the fact that the trial census depends largely on the knowledge and skills of the personnel, there was an elaborate arrangement for the trial census training for recruited personnel in Nasarawa State from May 30 to June 3rd, 2022.