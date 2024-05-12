Sokoto state governor, Ahmed Aliyu said the northwest governors has formed a governors forum of the geopolitical zone aimed at approaching and facing the security situation in the region.

The governor made the disclosure while fielding questions to newsmen in Dutse, the Jigawa capital shortly after a close door meeting with the Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi at the Dutse government house during a visit to the state said the northwest governors’ forum is under the chairmanship of Katsina state governor, Umar Dikko Radda aimed at approaching and handle security situation and challenges of the zone.

He maintained that “this forum comprised all the geopolitical zones including Kano and Zamfara state that we are not in the same political party. But we are to speak and act with the same voice on the vision, mission and objective of the forum.”

Aliyu stated that the local security outfits established by the state government is making a lot of impact in curbing criminal activities in the state.

He said “I’m here in this state to condole my eminent friend, Governor Malam Umar Namadi over the death of his father-in-law who died recently.

“There are a lot of positive changes in the security situation of the state since the establishment of the local security outfits who were working closely with the other security agents.

“The state government in collaboration with the federal government works tirelessly to ensure peace and security through the provisions of all necessary security tools and logistics in addition to creating and maintaining synergy between the local security and the other security personnel working in the state.

“In this regard, there is a lot of development in terms of the security situation. We also continue with so many strategies and attics until the goals have been achieved.”

Governor Aliyu commended the Jigawa state governor on the human and infrastructural development under one year in office.

“I really commend my bother Malam Umar Namadi, I saw a lot of things. When I return back to Sokoto I will send a team from the Ministry of Agriculture for study ture to this state in order to learn so many things for more and speedy development in the agricultural sector.”

The Sokoto state governor who was accompanied by his wife described the death of the Jigawa state governor father-in-law as a great loss.

