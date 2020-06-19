Insecurity: Northern Govs engage vigilantes, others, for intelligence gathering

Miffed by the insecurity in the northern part of the country, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) is set to engage local vigilantes, hunters, and community watch groups in the security architecture of the region in order to foster intelligence gathering, rapid response and sustained surveillance.

This was part of the resolutions of a meeting conducted by the governors via teleconferencing which was presided over by Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Dr Simon Makut Machan, Director of Press Affairs to the chairman of the forum Governor Simon Lalong, the Governors expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the region.

The statement depicted that the governors agreed to set up a standing committee on security in the North which will foster synergy between security agencies in the enforcement of security measures in the region under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has Governors of Zamfara and Gombe as members.

The Forum also set up another Committee headed by Governor Simon Lalong on Consultation with Traditional, Religious and Community leaders in the North with a view to ensuring that there is wider involvement in tackling insecurity in the region.

On the influx of foreign herdsmen to the country, the Northern Governors further called on the Federal Government to closely look into the Ecowas protocol on the free movement of persons as it relates to the cross-border movement of herders from other countries into Nigeria, particularly the North.

They commended the Nigerian security forces for their efforts in tackling insecurity in the region so far and called for increased synergy to further enhance their operations and assist in putting an end to the activities of bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and other criminals.

The meeting also unanimously agreed to adopt dialogue where necessary while pursuing military measures in dealing with the various security challenges in the region.

The governors while sympathizing with victims of the various attacks and other forms of criminality in the region appealed for calm by groups and those affected as both the Forum, individual State Governments and the Federal Government are working together to ensure that this ugly situation is brought under control immediately, as well as addressing the humanitarian needs of the victims.

On job creation, the governors also appealed to the Federal Government to accelerate the Livestock Transformation Plan to assist in creating jobs among farmers and herders in the region and the country at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story

Oyo Records 103 COVID-19 Cases In One Day As Total Rises To 18,480 In Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764. The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle. It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480… Read Full Story

FHC’s Order Restraining Edo APC From Holding Gov Primary Set Aside By Appellate Court

The coast seems to be clear for the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju of the Appeal Court, Benin, on Thursday, set aside the… Read Full Story

Ajimobi Is Alive ― Daughter-In-Law, Media Aide

Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report. Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Increased Number Of Cases, Warning Signal ― Minister

The Federal Ministry of Health says the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country should be a warning that the fatality rate could rise. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the warning at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country on Thursday in Abuja… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Striking Doctors Are Frustrated, Health Minister Admits • Says FG can’t dictate to states

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, admitted that the striking doctors under the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have some things they are really frustrated about. Ehanire, who said he had a frank discussion with the young doctors in his office on Thursday morning over their… Read Full Story

COVID-19: FG Takes Measures To Reduce Fatality Rate, Signs Pact With Republic Of Korea

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), on Thursday, announced measures to limit and reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate, which it said has hit 469 deaths as at Thursday morning. Speaking at the PTF daily briefing, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the increasing number of cases should be a warning that… Read Full Story

FG Moves To Reduce High Rate Of Illegal Gold Mining, Smuggling

In its efforts to minimise the high rate of illegal gold mining and smuggling, the Federal Government, on Thursday, said it is currently creating a gold ecosystem, which would also increase government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship… Read Full Story

Sharif, CNG Leader, Regains Freedom

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has confirmed the release of Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman, Board of Trustees on Thursday. Recall that Sharif was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits… Read Full Story

Rapists Will Be Hung To Death In Kaduna ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has assured the people of Kaduna State that no matter what it takes he will sign the law that recommends death penalty by hanging for rapists in the state. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, in her verified Twitter handle… Read Full Story

Kaduna’s Sultan Bello Mosque Resumes Juma’at Prayer Today

SULTAN Bello Mosque, Kaduna, has acquired three disinfectant machines as part of measures to safeguard worshippers from coronavirus infection and help in restoring the mosque to safe and beneficial use for the ummah. The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Suleiman Adam, who made the disclosure in an interview… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Reps And The Media Lockout

REPORTS in the media last week indicated a direct assault on press freedom by the House of Representatives. The assault was carried out at a public hearing on the vexatious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill organised by its joint Committee on Health Services, Health Institutions and Justice… Read Full Story