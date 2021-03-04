Insecurity: North East govs declare support for community policing

North-East Governors Forum has declared support for the need for community policing and sub-regional security outfit to complement the efforts of the military and other security agencies in addressing the insecurity challenges facing the subregion.

This was contained in a 10-paragraph communique issued at the end of the fourth meeting of governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, under the auspices of North East Governors’ Forum held in Bauchi on Wednesday which discussed, among other things, the challenges facing the sub-region.

Though the forum appreciated the reinforced efforts in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the sub-region, however, it called for more to be done if the war against insurgency must be won.

The forum, in the communique read by the Adamawa State governor, Alhaji Adamu Fintiri, deliberated extensively on the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project and noted that the project, as important as it is to Nigeria and the North-East sub-region, is only existing on paper but in reality even the project has not commenced.

The forum therefore called on the Federal Government to accord the project the desired seriousness because of its anticipated impact in turning round the fortunes of the sub-region and the country at large.

The forum also noted the need to be aggressive in repositioning education in the sub-region and resolved to form the North East Council on Education, with the mandate to improve quality and performance of students, set up peer review, and collate data to drive decision making on education including performance, admissions, regulatory framework, human resource management and digitalization among others.

The council is to be chaired by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde.