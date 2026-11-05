Insecurity: No ceasefire with Boko Haram, other terrorist groups — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday dismissed reports of any ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other criminal groups.

Speaking at a joint security briefing in Abuja, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, clarified that ongoing operations against terrorists and kidnappers would be sustained across the various theatres of operation in the country.

Uba said the military was maintaining pressure on armed groups, citing the number of terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested and kidnapped victims rescued during recent operations as evidence that troops were not relenting.

The denial comes amid a report by The New Humanitarian that the Federal Government had entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro, which reportedly contributed to relative calm in parts of the North-East for about three months.

The report, citing three people with contacts among senior Boko Haram members, said the truce had been in effect since June and was expected to be extended.

According to Uba, “On the issue of whether there is a ceasefire with Boko Haram, I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire.

“Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting.

“We will continue to sustain pressure on these criminal elements,” he added.

The defence spokesman said the military’s operations were not restricted to Boko Haram and ISWAP but also targeted kidnappers and other armed criminal groups threatening the lives and security of Nigerians.

“Our operations are not limited to Boko Haram or ISWAP. They also target kidnappers and other criminal elements who take up arms against innocent citizens,” he said.

He warned that individuals involved in criminal activities would either be neutralised through lawful military operations or brought to justice.

According to him, “Anyone involved in criminal activities that threaten the lives and security of Nigerians will either be eliminated through lawful military operations or brought to justice.”

Speaking on reports of insurgents moving into parts of the country where they were previously less active, Uba described the development as evidence of the impact of ongoing military operations but said the Armed Forces were not taking the situation lightly.

He said the military was identifying locations to which the insurgents might have relocated to prevent them from establishing new bases.

According to him, “The fact that some of them are leaving their former locations is a testimony to the successes of our operations. However, I assure you that we are not taking the situation lightly.”

Uba cited the recent neutralisation of a high-level terrorist in a forest area as evidence that insurgents would not find safe havens anywhere in the country.

He said, “What we are doing is mapping out all the locations where we believe they may have relocated and taking proactive measures to prevent them from establishing footholds in those areas.”

The Director of Defence Information also disclosed that recent adjustments to the Armed Forces’ order of battle, including the establishment of new formations, battalions and units, were aimed at closing security gaps and strengthening the military presence in vulnerable areas.

He said the military would sustain its operations to prevent terrorists from expanding their activities to other parts of the country.

Reeling out the military’s achievements, Uba said troops had conducted 588 distinct security operations in September and October.

He said troops neutralised 435 terrorists and bandits, including high-profile commanders such as Ali Mandara, Abba Gajiri, Habu Ikkima, Nakif Yana Faruk, Commander Gogore and Abdussamad Ohida.

Uba said troops arrested 809 suspects, secured the voluntary surrender of 198 insurgents and successfully rescued 717 kidnapped victims and captives.

He listed those rescued to include 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Owerri, Imo State, and 11 individuals in Danko-Wasagu, Kebbi State.

According to him, troops recorded major tactical breakthroughs in Buniyadi, Baga, Kukawa, Bittai and the Owo Forest, significantly weakening enemy networks.

Uba said that, in efforts to dismantle the groups’ capacity to wage war, troops recovered 5,666 arms, ammunition, explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), alongside vital logistical assets.