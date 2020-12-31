Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme

IN his quest to enhance security on inland waterways, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu has paid a courtesy visit to the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Colonel Milland Dikio Dixon in his office in Abuja.

In a statement signed recently by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NIWA, Jibril Darda’u, the NIWA boss, who was accompanied by his management team on the visit, stated that, “We are here to collaborate, synergise and look for areas of partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Programme in order to provide adequate security on NIWA facilities in the Niger-Delta Area and to also build confidence in stakeholders that our waterways is crime-free.”

He added that this visit was part of his security stratagems by engaging all the relevant security forces, such as the police and Navy to beef up the security on the waterways.

Responding, the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Colonel Milland Dikio Dixon thanked the NIWA boss for the visit and said that, “I am very happy with your coming. The amnesty programme is also willing to meet with NIWA to look at areas of partnership in order to provide and create jobs for the Niger-Delta youths.”

Earlier, the Managing Director NIWA congratulated Colonel Milland on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme and also describes it as a well-deserved appointment considering his track records.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…