Insecurity: Nigeria’s situation calls for serious evaluation, management ― Tinubu

One time Lagos State governor and chieftain is the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the security situation of the country requires serious evaluation and management.

He gave this position while speaking to correspondents, on Monday night, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

While calling for cooperation and understanding with the present administration, he observed that no president would like his country to be in chaos.

Asked what President Buhari needs given the prevailing challenge of the security situation in Nigeria at the moment, he said: “Cooperation, understanding and determination, effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while. That’s all.”

On the best way out of the security quagmire, Tinubu stated: “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people.

“The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times.

“How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

While reluctant to answer questions on the 2023 election, he expressed confidence that the APC’s chances of retaining power are bright as he noted that President Buhari would leave office when his time is up.

He stated: “No, I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything. We have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that, he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from the INEC website.”

Tinubu denied that his relationship with President Buhari had become unhealthy, saying: “Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who, is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that.”

On his reason for visiting Buhari in his residence, Tinubu explained: “It’s to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. He will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE