Insecurity: Nigerians now embracing wrong values ― Professor Lar

Former Nigeria Ambassador to the Netherlands, Professor Mary Lar has lamented the spate of insecurity ravaging the country from all fronts, saying Nigerians have abandoned what is right and have embraced wrong values.

Professor Lar who is the wife of the late pioneer National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Lar, said it is difficult to explain how Nigeria gets to this abysmal level, adding that evil has gripped the nation while the fear of God has been relegated to the background.

“I can’t just explain how we get to this level, things are terribly bad, killing pervade the land, there’s hunger, our highways have become dens of kidnappers and other undesirable elements. We are no more our brother’s keeper. What is happening to our nation?” she queried.

Professor Lar who clocked 86 years on Sunday appealed to those in positions of authority to find an urgent solution to the myriad of problems confronting the nation, adding that things are no longer what they used to be.

“Nigeria of the past is not the same as of today, today there’s so much hunger and suffering in the land. It looks as if Nigeria suddenly abandoned what is right and picked up what is wrong. Nobody cares again about the way we live. We need to understand why we are here on earth, we are made in the image of God, if we are made in the image of God then we must respect God by honouring all human beings.

“There’s no one that is made in the image of God that doesn’t know what is right or wrong. The question we need to ask ourselves is that are we doing what is right? We keep blaming one another but no one is doing what is right, it is unfortunate.

“When we love God, we would have respect for our fellow human being. All our religious practices will end at zero if we are discriminating against one another. Our population and ethnicities supposed to bring us together to build up our nation but we are not using these to the advantage of our nation,” she said.

Professor Lar tasked the political class to embrace the tenet of democracy and put the interest of all into consideration, adding the country can still regain its lost glory if those in leadership positions and followers do the right things.

