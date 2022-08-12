Insecurity: Nigerian Army conducts mechanized training for NDA Cadet officers

As part of measures to equip Cadet officers who will soon graduate and become troop leaders, 106 Cadets of the Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have undergone a one-week mechanized operation training in Bauchi.

The training which was organized in conjunction with the Nigerian Army was aimed at keeping the Cadet officers abreast of efforts to address security challenges in the country.

Commandant, NDA, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf was speaking on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the training exercise held at the Victor Kure Armoured Range.

He explained that the week-long training which was tagged ‘Exercise Battle Crime’, was to expose the Cadet officers to various mechanized operations in tackling security challenges stressing that, “This exercise here today is the final phase of mechanised operations which is the phase four of the Cadets exercise.”

General Yusuf added that “The objective of the exercise is to expose the cadets to mechanised operations in order to prepare them for dealing with the current security threats,”

He further explained that the cadets would be graduating from the academy in October 2022, adding that there were seven female officers amongst them.

The Commandant also stated that the exercise was a joint operation and a collaboration between the Armoured Corps, the Corps of Artillery as well as the Special Operations Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

He revealed that before the training, the cadets were at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi, where they participated in an assault river crossing operations across River Benue and proceeded to the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos, Plateau State, where they went through the adventure phase of their training.

Ibrahim Yusuf, however, commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his resolve in making the training possible saying, “All these couldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support from the Chief of Army Staff. All the tanks, the Artillery guns that took part in this operation were courtesy of the CAOS.”

According to him, “We appreciate Army Headquarters for this outstanding support and I also want to appreciate the Chief of Air Staff that has authorized the Air Force to provide close air support during this phase of the operation,”

Also speaking, the Commandant, Armoured Corps, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Idris said that this is the first time that the NDA cadets would be coming to Bauchi state to have this kind of training exercise.

He added that due to threats and security challenges experienced in the country, the Nigerian Army felt that this kind of training was extremely necessary.

Idris said that “This is because when you are giving training to cadets that are going to become officers who will be leading men to war, it is ideal to expose them to this kind of situation”.

One of the trainees, Officer Cadet Maryam Wawu, said that the training was an eye opener for them as they were exposed to more practical things in their academics.





She added it had broadened their knowledge of how effective the Nigerian Army can be in tackling insecurities, and how they bring synergy and cooperation between the combat arms, combat service support arms and sister services, especially the Nigerian Air Force.

