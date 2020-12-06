Insecurity: Nigeria should shun unitarianism —Methodist Prelate

The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka has said that Nigeria should move away from a unitary system of government in order to solve its insecurity challenges.

Chukwuemeka said this recently during the Harvest of Double Celebration and the 60th birthday thanksgiving of the prelate’s wife, Sister Nneoma Florence Uche, in Lagos.

The cleric, who prides himself as a promoter of community policing in the country, stated that the United States of America’s type of democracy is enviable and worthy of emulation as community policing and other instrumental institutions are devolved to the states.

Meanwhile, he stamped his ground on one Nigeria as against independent states.

“We are practising a unitary government and it’s not good for this country. Each state should have a measure of independence.

“I advocate good governance. I don’t want to ask for independent states or regions. We must be one Nigeria but with the type of democracy they practise in America.

“In fact, I am one of the promoters of state police, community police. The community police should be made up of the indigenes of the state so that they know who are criminals among them and fish them out.

“In America, I know the state of Pennsylvania has its own police, immigration, customs, and everything. That is what I want in Nigeria.

“In fact, if you go to America, they don’t have one Supreme Court, but each state has its own Supreme Court. So, it will be better if we can practise that kind of democracy,” he said.

The cleric explained that the country’s problem is human-made, expressing regrets over the management of the country’s human and natural resources by successive governments.

He explained that things went wrong when the military government stepped into power, causing the country to nosedive from one stage to another.

“The problem in Nigeria is not God’s making but our making. So, I only regret that we are not able to manage a country God has given us abundant natural and human resources.

“I am not blaming the present government alone. It is a successive problem. It started from independence till now. In fact, it was better during independence.

“But, everything went haywire with the coming of the military and we have been nosediving from one stage to the other,” he said.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to accommodate one another to operate as a nation where egalitarianism, devoid of tribalism and ethnicity, reigns.

Speaking also, the celebrant, Mrs. Nneoma Florence, expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life, witnessing 60 years having gone through health challenges in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Nneoma, however, charged women to remain focused as those who have God don’t lose hope.

“I just thank God that He made me be to be alive. During the pandemic time, a lot of issues came and it was like the end had come, especially other issues that militated against my health.

“Every woman should remain focused. When you have God, you have everything. He is a faithful God and I want to encourage everybody not to doubt what God can do,” Nneoma said.

