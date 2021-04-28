Insecurity: Nigeria must not become a war zone, APC chieftain tells Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Olusegun Agbalajobi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast on the state of insecurity in the country before the nation turns into a war zone.

Speaking with Tribune Online, Agbalajobi said insecurity in the country is getting worse and the president needs to quickly intervene.

He urged President Buhari to take proactive steps to restructure and revamp the security architecture, saying “the rising wave of kidnapping, killing, banditry, insurgency calls for attention and something needs to be done urgently.

“I believe the president is aware of what we are facing in the country; killings have become a child’s play in Nigeria everyday, young men are dying, the same with our women; everybody is just being killed and these killings are coming from a section of Nigeria.

“The earlier we stop these, the better because there is no peace, rest as people cannot sleep with their two eyes closed in Nigeria at the moment, I don’t know what I can do, I have advised the president; I have also advised the state governor of my state and I have been speaking to so many people, but so far, nothing has been done; we need to go ahead of these people. They are carrying AK47; we can do something if we really want to curtail their acts.

“The poor people are suffering from all these things, poor people are being kidnapped and killed all the time, we need to do something fast and be ahead of people committing all these crimes, this is a challenge to all, not just one, but to every living citizen in Nigeria.

“Nobody can come home, even people living abroad, whenever they come home, they have security guards and this is not fair, we are the most populous nation in Africa, very rich in all resources, still we are suffering, something needs to be done.

“Something needs to be done, let’s do something before it is too late; let’s do something before it turns to a war zone; this is alarming and it’s urgent.”

