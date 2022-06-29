Insecurity: Nigeria may turn to nightmare for citizens ― Reps

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, called on authorities of the Nigerian Army to reinforce security in Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, in the bid to halt incessant killing by Boko Haram insurgents.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon Zakaria Nyampa.

In his lead debate, Hon lamented that there has been an increase in the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls by persons who have been tagged as Boko Haram sects in Nigeria.

“The House is aware that my constituency has been part of the areas grossly affected by these mayhems and crimes.

“The House is aware also that on June 24, 2022, Boko Haram attacked Butuku Hyambula, a village in my constituency and five persons were gruesomely killed in cold blood around 4 pm, also sending away the villagers out of their homes, setting houses ablaze.

“The House is concerned that most of my people live in fear of the unknown due to insecurity and can no longer live in their homes or access their farmlands with ease which Is their main source of comfort and livelihood.

“The House is further concerned that unless the issue of insecurity is handled with doggedness at all levels in the country, the country may turn into nightmare to its citizen and the people may lose their confidence in the government’s ability to provide them with adequate security,” he stressed.

