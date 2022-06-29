Insecurity: Nigeria may turn to nightmare for citizens ― Reps

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Nigeria may turn to nightmare , Reps place NNPC, Contractor on status of inquiry over payment of $50m for survey of refineries, NIN for customers’ verification, Reps Committee probes NPA, 1999 Lawmakers are patriots, seize assets acquired through corruption, Enugu alleged fatal DSS, Reps to probe JAMB, NNPC of shielding subsidiaries, $195m Deep Blue Contac: We don't have records of approval, BPP tells Reps,Reps task FG, Reps move to include, Reps decry spate, New Electoral Act, Reps begin review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Reps to probe deplorable, Bill seeking review of educational qualifications, devastating erosion problem at UNIBEN, Illegal refineries: Reps call for review of modular refineries licenses, online loan providers, Reps call for reversal of ban, payment of N9bn COVID-19 intervention fund, Reps urge NCDC to step up , indiscriminate devaluation of naira, development commissions, review of judicial officers’ remuneration, frustrating FG's power project plans, activities of miners in Ijeshaland, electricity contracts from Public Procurementpush to end unrepentant insurgents, falling standard of education, seized late Abacha's properties, Federal University of Agriculture, Igbo-Ora , Reps propose life imprisonment, Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage, Reps summon Accountant-General, Electoral bill: House in tumult, Nigerian Postal Commission bill, seek foreign assistance, fate of 136 abducted students, submit RMAFC report on revenue, accuses Buhari of abandoning security, Reps set up four-man committee , Reps express concern over, ICAN, ANAN disagree on forensic institute, abysmal revenue generation, timely resolution of JUSUN strike, Reps decry loss of $3.54bn from concessioned assets since 2005, heads of erring MDAs to resign, investigate suspected NPA boss, Reps ask FG to suspend population census, Reps to probe abuse of expatriate quota in telecoms industry, breach of extant safety standards, Reps order EFCC, to screen service chiefs, PIB, payment of special public workers, airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence,political office holders' salaries, Nigeria's energy policy review, review of state constituencies, shady concessions
FILE PHOTO

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, called on authorities of the Nigerian Army to reinforce security in Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, in the bid to halt incessant killing by Boko Haram insurgents.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon Zakaria Nyampa.

In his lead debate, Hon lamented that there has been an increase in the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls by persons who have been tagged as Boko Haram sects in Nigeria.

“The House is aware that my constituency has been part of the areas grossly affected by these mayhems and crimes.

“The House is aware also that on June 24, 2022, Boko Haram attacked Butuku Hyambula, a village in my constituency and five persons were gruesomely killed in cold blood around 4 pm, also sending away the villagers out of their homes, setting houses ablaze.

“The House is concerned that most of my people live in fear of the unknown due to insecurity and can no longer live in their homes or access their farmlands with ease which Is their main source of comfort and livelihood.

“The House is further concerned that unless the issue of insecurity is handled with doggedness at all levels in the country, the country may turn into nightmare to its citizen and the people may lose their confidence in the government’s ability to provide them with adequate security,” he stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs


Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Insecurity: Nigeria may turn to nightmare for citizens ― Reps

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: Nigeria may turn to nightmare for citizens ― Reps

You might also like
Latest News

Reps task Ecological Fund to proffer lasting solution to flooding in Ibadan…

Latest News

Education Bank: Reps invite Ministers of Finance, Education, CBN Governor

Latest News

Reps to probe utilisation of petroleum products subsidy regime from 2017

Latest News

Reps move to consolidate additional bills on Electoral Offences Commission, Electoral…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More